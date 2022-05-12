Janesville, WI - Gertrude "Trudy" Stansfield, age 97, of Janesville, WI passed away on May 10, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville. She formerly resided in Hale Michigan and Southgate Michigan. Gertrude was born on March 5, 1925 in Detroit, MI, one of eight children born to George and Grace Crawford. She was married John J.R. Stansfield for 58 years prior to his death in 2004. She was a homemaker and devoted mother. She was always smiling and kept a positive attitude, rarely complaining as she managed the total care of their multiple handicapped son.
The Stansfield's enjoyed RV camping and Trudy's hobbies included ceramics, knitting and rug hooking which she was able to resume after becoming a resident at Cedar Crest. Trudy was steadfast in her belief in God and family for support. She served as secretary at the Grace Episcopal Church in Southgate, MI before the family moved to the more rural area of Hale, MI.
Mrs. Stansfield is survived by her daughter, Jan (John) Ishmael; son, John Stansfield; sister, Shirley Jacobs; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Roy Stansfield; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Stansfield; one great-granddaughter; her parents; three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Stuart Allen will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12th until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in the Esmond Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield Township, MI. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
Trudy's family would like to express their appreciation for the care she received from the Cedar Crest staff and the Agrace Hospice staff.
To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Stansfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.