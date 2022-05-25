Rockford, WI - Gertrude "Trudy" B. Worker, age 72, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Alden-Debes Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. She was born on July 29, 1949, in Stoughton; the daughter of John and Charlotte (Pryce) Barrenger Sr. Trudy was a diehard Elvis fan. She traveled to Graceland many, many times. In addition to her travels to Graceland, she enjoyed traveling all over the place with her family. Trudy will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
Trudy is survived by her 3 children: Darrell (Michelle) Worker Jr., Jeanette (Matt) Shugg, and Steve (Jennifer) Burdick; several grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 5 siblings: John (Hung) Barrenger Jr., Becky (Mel) Matherly, Peggy Barrenger-Clark, Joyce Clarke, and Susan (Steve) Johnson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James Barrenger; brother, Robert Barrenger; sister, Beverly Page; sister, Bonnie Spears; sister, Mickey Peterson; and longtime companion, Cliff Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
