Gertrude "Gert" Martin

September 15, 1916 - December 26, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Gertrude "Gert" E. Martin, 102, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Lakeland Health Care Center. She was born September 15, 1916 in Seymour Corners, WI, on the family farm located between Platteville and Darlington, WI, to the late John and Anna (Howe) O'Connor. Gert would drive a sleigh with horses, and do work around the farm. She graduated with the Class of 1933 from Darlington High School. She was united in marriage to Rueben Martin on October 1, 1940 in Seymour Corners, WI. Rueben died July 17, 1991. She worked many jobs growing up. After moving to Elkhorn in 1946, Gert, Rueben and his brother, Lyman, opened Martin Brother's Meat Market in downtown Elkhorn. After selling the meat market, Gert, Reuben and Lyman opened Martin Brothers Sentry Food Store of Elkhorn. She worked as a secretary for University of Wisconsin Extension service for over 20 years. After retirement she was a chaperone with Jones Bus Service, a job she held for over 20 years as well. Gert served as Chaplin for the Elkhorn VFW auxiliary, co-founder and director of Walworth County Achievement Center now known as V.I.P. Services.
Gert is survived by her two sons, Lawrence W. (Faith) Martin of Melbourne Beach, FL and Thomas G. (Elaine) Martin of Elkhorn, WI, six grandchildren: Rob (Trish) Edwards, Sheri (Ernie) Southers, Kristine (Barry) Silberstin, Thomas B. Martin, Molly Martin and Carrie (Eric) Diamond; and by eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Hollrith of Grafton, WI; and by numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rueben; her daughter, Mary Ann; and her siblings: Mary Virginia O'Connor, Marjorie Voelkel, Dorothy McComb and John O'Connor.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday January 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Inurnment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens Town of Delavan, WI. Visitation will be at church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made in Gert's name to: V.I.P. Services 811 E. Geneva Street, Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse