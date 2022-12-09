Gerd E. (Engebretson) Kanter

JANESVILLE, WI - Gerd Elaine (Engebretson) Kanter passed into the Lord's hands on December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. She was born on July 8, 1932, in Edgerton, the only child to Iver and Margaret Engebretson, Norwegian immigrants. She only spoke Norwegian when she started school but learned English and taught her parents fluent English. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1950 and went on to complete her Teacher's Certificate from Whitewater Teacher's College and taught in a one room schoolhouse. Gerd met the love of her life Merlin while singing in the Central Lutheran Church choir. They continued to sing in church choir throughout their married life. She was a pioneer in her time, working full time and being a mom to three daughters. She worked as a teacher, did a stint at JC Penney's to help bring in money when Merlin started out in insurance, worked at Rock County Social Services becoming a supervisor for the Food Stamp program when it was introduced to the welfare system. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving on council and committees, using her skills for the Faith Quilters, Soul Stitchin' Sisters and Lydia Circle. She loved traveling with Merlin. Their travels included Norway, Hawaii, the Caribbean and nearly all 50 states. She celebrated her 81st birthday in Switzerland. Gerd enjoyed sewing, birds, (especially cardinals), watching the clouds and viewing all the mountain ranges.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years.
Gerd was truly blessed with her family: daughters Judy (Gary) Barwig, Nancy Kanter and Bonnie (Lee) Kanter-Braem; nine grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Korte, Jaime (Jeff) Barwig, Lindsay (Andy) Dayton, Ashley (Shane) Smith, Peter (Char) Barwig, Josh Kanter-Kowal, Brandon Doud, Amber (Nicholas) McCoic, and Jess (Kent) Kanter-Chau; and great- grandchildren Rex, Everly, Eisley, Ryan, Arlo, Avery, Knox and Merlin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Paula Harris will officiate. Visitation will be from Noon Sunday, December 11th until the time of services at the CHURCH. The Kanter family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. The family invites attendees to wear red, cardinal or Norwegian themes.
The family would like to thank her caregivers with Home Instead over the past two years and St. Elizabeth Manor and Mercy Hospice for their loving care in her final months.
