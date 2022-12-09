Gerd E. (Engebretson) Kanter

July 8, 1932 - December 7, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Gerd Elaine (Engebretson) Kanter passed into the Lord's hands on December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. She was born on July 8, 1932, in Edgerton, the only child to Iver and Margaret Engebretson, Norwegian immigrants. She only spoke Norwegian when she started school but learned English and taught her parents fluent English. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1950 and went on to complete her Teacher's Certificate from Whitewater Teacher's College and taught in a one room schoolhouse. Gerd met the love of her life Merlin while singing in the Central Lutheran Church choir. They continued to sing in church choir throughout their married life. She was a pioneer in her time, working full time and being a mom to three daughters. She worked as a teacher, did a stint at JC Penney's to help bring in money when Merlin started out in insurance, worked at Rock County Social Services becoming a supervisor for the Food Stamp program when it was introduced to the welfare system. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving on council and committees, using her skills for the Faith Quilters, Soul Stitchin' Sisters and Lydia Circle. She loved traveling with Merlin. Their travels included Norway, Hawaii, the Caribbean and nearly all 50 states. She celebrated her 81st birthday in Switzerland. Gerd enjoyed sewing, birds, (especially cardinals), watching the clouds and viewing all the mountain ranges.