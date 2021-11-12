Geraldine Wilcox

November 8, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Geraldine (Gerry) R. Wilcox, age 92, of Whitewater passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1929, in Milton; the third daughter of Elmer McCulloch and Julia Elizabeth (Duckett) McCulloch. Gerry graduated from Whitewater City High in 1947, and then moved on to earn a Cosmetology degree. She worked at the Modern Beauty Shop many years, and in Fairhaven beauty shop for over 20 years. While working she enjoyed making lifelong friends and chatting with all her patrons.
On June 13, 1953, she was united in marriage to James Dean Wilcox in Waukesha, WI. Together they enjoyed raising their daughter Kathy, and spending time with family.
In her youth, Gerry was a member of the Lima Presbyterian Church and later became a member of the United Church of Christ in Whitewater, WI. Gerry was a fixture in the church. She loved helping, mentoring, cooking and guiding others. During her 50 + years in the church she participated in the Sunday school programs, guiding youth fellowship, church circle groups, music committees, call to care, delivering meals on wheels, and managing the coffee hour for more than 12 years. She was an active member in the Jaycettes, and really enjoyed being a part of the "50 Club" which was a gathering of her 1947 high school classmates.
Gerry had a passion for helping all. If anyone needed a meal, laundry, dishes, or ironing she was your gal. Always ready to jump in and help anyone in need. She had an inviting home and cherished her daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. She loved being with children having tea parties and playing make believe with them. Anytime, day or night she was ready to listen or chat and indulge in a cup of coffee and cookies. Ice cream, Scotcharoos and caramel corn available for any occasion. She shared stories growing up on the farm, working in the beauty salons and caring for family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, the song of a Jenny Wren, or a Robin or the sight of a Cardinal while she tended to her flowers and vegetable gardens. When not outside, she was inside canning, cooking, baking and always enjoyed a full sink of dishes to wash.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (William) Smith of Blanchardville, WI; 4 grandchildren, Julia (Grant) Dochnahl of Blanchardville, Chad Smith of Madison, Amy (Nick) Christen of Monticello, Adam (Katherine) Smith of Bondurant, IA; 9 great grandchildren, Emily, Evan, Olivia, Georgia, Hazel, Elizabeth, James, Levi and Walker; brother, Elmer McCulloch; sister-in-law's Marcy McCulloch, Mary McCulloch; and brother-in-law Wayne (Libby) Lusk along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean Wilcox; parents, Elmer and Julia McCulloch; five sisters, three brothers, two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law. Beverly (William) Kyle, Betty (Robert) Kraus, Ida Mae Schultz, Judy (Kenny) Douglas, Norma Jean Lusk, Robert McCulloch, Lawrence McCulloch, David (Sandra) McCulloch, and Mary Pope; Mother-in-law Alice Wilcox; father-in-law Frank (Nina) Wilcox; brother-in-law Frank (Ginny) Wilcox; sister-in-law Roberta (Harry)Paul and stepsister-in-law Betty (Zeno) Weisensel.
Special thank you to all the nurses and support staff at Rainbow Hospice Care for your care and dedication during over the past 2 years.
Funeral Services will be at United Church of Christ in Whitewater, WI on December 11, 2021, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family for donation to charity of their choice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com