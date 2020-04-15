Geraldine "Teeny" "Geri" Arthur

August 13, 1950 - April 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Geraldine "Teeny" "Geri" M. Arthur, 69, Janesville, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born August 13, 1950 in Sparta, WI to Spencer and Fern (Olson) LaDue. Geri was a 1969 graduate of Sparta High School. She was married to Daniel C. Marsden, the father of her children. She then married Paul Arthur. Geri worked a number of jobs, but she spent the most time taking care of making sure the children made it safe to Lincoln Elementary School as their crossing guard. She enjoyed playing bingo, scrabble, bowling, and canasta. Geri liked to ride with Paul in the semi-truck around the country. Her great joy though was being with her grandchildren, followed closely by her little companion, Sweetpea.
Geri is survived by her husband, Paul; two children, Ryan (Nicole) Marsden (their children: Nathan, Jacob, Patrick, Chandler, Jeremiah, and Benjamin); Melissa (Jim) Hagar (their children: Kennedy, Kayleigh, and Lila); and her sister, Kathryn Woodworth. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly; granddaughter, Liberty; many siblings; and her brother-in-law, Gary Woodworth.
Geraldine's services will be held at a later date in the year. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family, and to watch for an update on her services.