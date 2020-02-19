May 16, 1927 - February 15, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Geraldine M. Draeger, age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home. She was born in Tomahawk, WI, on May 16, 1927, the daughter of Edward and Flossie (Rozell) Yohn. She was raised by her grandparents, Burt and Grace Rozell after Flossie Yohn passed away and left behind her husband, Edward Yohn; son, George Yohn; and 2 twin infant daughters. Geraldine married George Secoy in 1945, they had one son together, Gary, and they divorced in 1949 in Adams, WI. She and her son moved to Beloit to seek employment where she worked as a waitress, including the Wagon Wheel. Geraldine stayed in Beloit until 1954, and then she moved to Milwaukee, where she got a job in Newspaper Advertising at the West Allis Star. While in Milwaukee, she met her second husband in 1963. She married James Draeger on February 27, 1965, and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2009 - she missed him every day, Jim was always in her prayers, heart, and thoughts - they are together again. Together, they moved to Janesville in 1989 to be near her son and his family. She was a member of the Moose Club, Janesville Senior Center, and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Geri is survived by her son, Gary R. (Linda) Secoy of Janesville; two grandchildren, Rick (Sheila) Secoy and Pamala (Jason) Williams; four great-grandchildren: Drew Secoy, Ian Secoy, Lukas Riley, and Jacob Campbell; five step great-grandchildren; two step great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; two nephews; sister-in-law, Elva Yohn; loving dog, Peyton; special friend and neighbor, Mary Wesley; daughter, Mary Ann Benz, she didn't get to know until later in life; numerous cousins and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; grandparents; brother, George Yohn; twin sister, Rozella Martineau; nieces, Sandra Bergeron and Marcella Stockwell.

A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020; in the CHAPEL at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

God be with you All, Nite Nite!!