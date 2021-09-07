Geraldine L "Geri" Jensen

June 24, 1947 - September 1, 2021
of Milton, WI - Geraldine "Geri" L. Jensen age 74 of Milton passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 peacefully at her home. Geri was born on June 24, 1947 to William and Minabelle (Crary) Carlson in Cadillac, Michigan. She came to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin when she was a child. She later graduated from Wisconsin Academy (Columbus WI) in 1966. She worked at the Edgerton Hospital as a nurses aid. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Oakland Wi.
She married her first husband Harley L. Mishleau on December 7, 1968. They welcomed their Son, Michael W. Mishleau on December 31, 1968. As well as their daughter Sheila A. Mishleau on October 16, 1970. After the loss of her husband in 1981, she married Jerrold D. Jensen on June 27, 1987. She retired from The Boston Store, when her first grandson Jesse L. Clark III was born in 1997, to help babysit him. She told her daughter and friends that "Jesse was her new boss". When Laurissa M. Clark was born in 1999 her whole world was complete because she had a granddaughter to complete the picture.
Geri loved sitting in her recliner and looking out her big window as her neighbors went on about life. She was so appreciative of the street she lived on for 50 years, and the friendships they shared. Geri loved to tell her Mom jokes, swim and looked forward to the yearly SDA Women's Retreats in the fall and camp meeting every June. She was so excited to sell Kwik Trip script gift cards to help raise money for Three Angles schools in Madison, WI. She also loved to travel and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Geri is survived by her husband Jerry, her children Mike and Sheila (Brian Ferguson). Siblings; sister-in-law Eleanor Carlson of Cadilac, MI, Leo Mathewson of Knoxville, TN, Jan (Bob) South of Beecher, IL, Ethel (Dale) Hammon of Beloit WI, brother-in-law Ed (Deb) Klingaman of Fort Atkinson, James (Joan) Carlson of Fort Atkinson, grandchildren; Jesse (Alexa) Clark. Laurissa (Marcus) Clark, Jessica Johnson, brothers-in-law, Herb Babcock, Dale (Laurie) Mishleau, Ronald "Sleepy" (Jane) Mishleau, Wayne Mishleau, Neil (Darlene) Mishleau and the entire Mishleau family whom she always felt blessed that they stilled welcomed her after the loss of her first husband. She is also survived by brother-in-law Doug Sherman and sister-in-law Darlene (Ralph) Klements and approximately 2 million nieces and nephews.
Geri is preceded in death by sisters Joy Zuelke, Lucille Klingaman, and brother, Stewart Carlson; brothers-in-law Jerry Mishleau, Charlie Mishleau and sisters-in-law Sherry Mishleau and Ruthie Sherman.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday September 10, 2021 at the Oakland Seventh Day Adventist Church, W8791 Advent Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will be from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. on Thursday September 9, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and from 10:30 A.M. until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.