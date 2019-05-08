November 15, 1929 - May 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Geraldine "Jo" Nelson, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. Geraldine was born in Milton Junction on November 15, 1929, the daughter of Percy Sr. and Alice (Klingbeil) Usher. She went on to marry her husband, Wyman Nelson, on August 10, 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church, and they had 50 wonderful years together before his passing on November 10, 2013. Geraldine worked for many years as a waitress at the Alpine Restaurant, and she was also employed with Norwood Mills prior to that. Geraldine took pride in keeping most everything in her life tidy, she was an absolute dog lover, she was a fantastic cook (especially her chicken and apple pies), but most importantly she adored her grandchildren and family. Geraldine will always hold a loving place in the hearts of her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Joan (Denny) Hoff of Milton (their children, Jeremy (Diana) Hoff and Adam (Erika) Hoff), John Minich of Edgerton (his children, Joshua and Kendra Minich); and Janet (Russ) Weber of Janesville (their children, Amber (Mark) Peterson and Ashley (Aaron) Wolfgram); great-grandchildren: Morgan, Kai, Gracie, Keye, Kaelyn, Kenna, Colyn, Kinlea, and Landyn; brother, Howard (Wanda) Usher of Brighton, MI; and many extended family members and friends. Geraldine is predeceased by her husband, Wyman; her parents; and siblings: Evelyn Moreland, Marjorie Shultz, Viola Carnahan, and Percy Usher, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Chapel at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private committal service will follow. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Geraldine's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff members of Azura Memory Care, and Beloit Regional Hospice, for all of their loving kindness in their care.