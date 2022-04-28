Geraldine H. Schuster

April 24, 2022
Hartland, WI - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Geraldine "Geri" H. Schuster, age 82 of Hartland, passed peacefully into God's loving arms on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Geri was born November 7, 1939, in Tilden, WI, the daughter of Gregor and Elsie (Eder) Meinen. She graduated from Bloomer High School in 1957. She raised her family in Chippewa Falls and Ridgeland, WI with Darold Schuster whom she married in 1959, and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage and remained friends until his passing in 2016. She was a very active member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barron, WI, participated in many school activities and worked seasonally during tax time at Farmers State Bank.
She cared for her ailing mother in Tilden for 3 years, before moving to Janesville, WI where she spent 9 wonderful years with her loving husband, Ted Temple before he succumbed to Leukemia. There she met a special group of 4 girlfriends who never missed a birthday luncheon or a card game.
Her family meant the world to her, especially watching her beloved Matthew and Rachel grow up. She spent the last 25 years living with her daughter, Tammy and family, enjoying baking cookies with her grandkids, watching numerous sporting events and concerts, weekend cookouts and of course, playing "Tick", her favorite card game. She was an avid baker, sewer, and everyone she loved had one of her quilts!
Our beloved mother and grandmother was the ultimate caregiver. She took care of many people in her life, including her mother, two of her sisters, and her husband. She would drop everything to help her family or a friend in need. She has shown her family the true meaning of unconditional love, sacrifice and strength, and we are forever blessed by her great love. She will remain in our hearts forever and be immensely missed.
Geri is survived by: her children, Terry (MaryLou) Schuster of Prescott, AZ, and Tammy (Jon) Ross of Hartland; grandchildren Matthew (Niki) Ross of Austin, TX , and Rachel (Tristan) Rostagno of Brookfield; step-grandchildren Ellie (Eric) Goddeyne and Holly Mercado-Schoessow; siblings Marion Schroetter of Milwaukee and Jean (Earl) Seckora of Bloomer; and sister-in-law Vicki Meinen of New Auburn. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Geri is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sister, Anette Davis and brother, Sylvan Meinen.
A private memorial service in Geri's honor will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hartland with Rev. Seth Flick presiding. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church.
