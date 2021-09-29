Afton, WI - Geraldine Zachow, also known as "Gerry" or "Mama Z", 87, passed away at her home with her daughter, Jessica, by her side. Geraldine was born November 6th, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Janes and Ruth (Weber) O'Hara. On December 7th, 1952, she married Roy O. Zachow in Oconomowoc WI. He preceded her in death on September 6th, 1994.
Geraldine and Roy owned and operated Zachow's Bar for 29 1/2 years. She became everyone's mom after many years of preparing thousands of meals for children at Mackenzie Environmental Center at Poynette, WI. Everyone that met her considered her Mama Z.
Geraldine is survived by her children: Jeffrey Zachow, Jill Zachow, Jim (Mary) Zachow, Jenny (Bernie) Ruse, Jody Zachow, and Jessica (Carlos) Dimas; grandchildren; great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Vicky Zachow; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son Joe Zachow; daughter Jackie Zachow; son-in-law William Silveus; and brothers Pat and Danny O'Hara.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Afton Community Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to time of service at the church. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences.
