Geraldine "Gerrie" Melchi

June 27, 1941 - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Janesville -- Geraldine J. "Gerrie" Melchi, age 78, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home. She was born June 27, 1941 in Janesville and was adopted by Ralph & Vera Maxfield. She attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Janesville High School, Class of 1959. She later went to school to become a Radiology Tech and worked at Mercy Hospital for over 20 years. On December 31, 2004, she married Robert J. Melchi in Janesville. She and Bob met on a fishing trip and enjoyed many hours of fishing together. She enjoyed going to flea markets and selling their treasures at the Thresheree. Gerrie enjoyed gardening and planting her flowers. Most other times you could find her knitting and crocheting something special for her family and friends. Gerrie believed she had a wonderful life with all her fine family and friends! One of the more special things in life was her finding a wonderful church and the church family there. It was at Roxbury Rd. Church of Christ that she found a great base of wonderful friends and an amazing pastor, Jon Grice.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her four daughters: Jayne (Mike) Griffeth, Jodi Pingel, Jackie Van Natta, and Janel (Bill) Buchko; her two step-children, Matt (Megan) Melchi, and Lynsee Melchi; her brother, Ralph "Max" (Gayla) Maxfield; her four grandchildren: Matt (Araceli) Griffeth, Marea Griffeth, Kelsie Pingel, and Mitch Pingel; her great-granddaughter, Isabella Griffeth; and by nieces; nephews; and friends, including her very dear friend who was like a son to her, Oscar (Felicia) Wilson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Gary Yeadon.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Roxbury Rd. Church of Christ, 2113 Roxbury Rd., with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. A memorial visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the CHURCH.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

Gerrie's family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to her doctor, Dr. Shaikh, and her wonderful RN from her time at UW, Tom Fritz, for their care, compassion, and friendship.

