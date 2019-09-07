Geraldine "Geri" Leonard

October 24, 1939 - September 3, 2019

Walworth, WI and Waterman, IL -- Geraldine (Geri) M. Leonard, of Walworth, WI, and Waterman, IL, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home in Waterman. Geri Leonard was born in DeKalb, IL on October 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Merle Furland Johnson and Mary Naiomi Hazard. She graduated from Waterman High School in 1957. She then went on to graduate from the former Copley Memorial Hospital's School of Nursing with honors in 1972, serving as a nurse in both the cardiac intensive care unit and emergency room. On October 17, 1987 she was united in marriage to the late Fred W. Leonard.

Geri was instrumental in the development of the Mobile Intensive Care Unit at Copley Memorial Hospital, and trained emergency medical technicians from fire departments throughout the Fox Valley for over ten years. Geri and Fred spent many happy years in the Fontana/Walworth area, where Geri became a boat captain. She was an active member of the Abbey Yacht Club in Fontana, Wisconsin and the Linn Presbyterian Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Geri is survived by three children: Susan (Marius) Hunt-Ellis of Kamuela, HI, Stephen Hunt of West Haven, UT, Scott (Cindy) Hunt of Waterman, IL; four stepchildren: John (Catherine) Leonard of Batavia, IL, Susan Anne Leonard, of Clearwater, FL, Steven (Julie) Leonard of Baileys Harbor, WI, and Kathleen (Daryl) Leonard of South Elgin, IL; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, June (Carl) Bocklund of Cortland, IL and Sandy (William) Feyerherm of Friday Harbor, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edward Johnson of Stone Lake, WI and Charles Johnson of Wausau, WI; and her husband, Fred.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery in Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Geraldine M. Leonard Memorial Fund, addressed to the Leonard/Hunt Family, in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all of those who assisted with Geri's care in her last weeks and days in her home.