Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE, WI - Gerald Wright Sawtelle Jr., age 71, of Janesville, WI passed away Wednesday November 10, 2021. Born in Aurora, IL on December 22, 1949 to Gerald Wright Sawtelle Sr. & Betty Jane Kohler. A graduate of Stoughton High School 1968, he farmed Lake Land Farms with is father for 18 years. As well as farming, Gerald drove truck for Stowell Trucking, Mansur Trucking and independently until his retirement. Beloved father, brother and dear friend; he will remain forever in our hearts.
He is survived by twin sons, Gerald III of Avalon, WI and Jake of Belvidere, IL; daughter, Karla Sawtelle; grandchildren, Amanda of Denver, CO, Aaron of Madison, WI, Holly (Jake) of Eagle, WI, Hailey of Fort Atkinson, WI and Kylie & Jaxson of Delavan, WI; great granddaughters, Ella and Emma; siblings, Georgia (Mark) Ramthun and Geoff (Debbie) of Neskoro, WI, Greg (Brenda) of Delavan, WI, Grayling of Darien, WI and Gretchen (Ben) Smith of West Bend, WI; companion, Bonnie Pfeifer ; mother of his children, Karbet Sawtelle; numerous nieces & nephews; and many beloved friends He is predeceased by his parents.
Services are Private. Cremation rites accorded. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to UW Health University Hospital or Beloit Memorial Hospital.
A very special Thank You to the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Health University Hospital at Madison, Beloit Memorial Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for their unconditional love, care and support. www.rockfordfunerals.com
