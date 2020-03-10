July 20, 1934 - March 8, 2020

Brooklyn, WI -- Gerald William Tilley was born to William C. and Lucille (Best) Tilley on July 20, 1934 in Stoughton Wisconsin. He attended grades 1 through 7 in Brooklyn area country schools. Eighth grade was spent in the Capital Times home for children with rheumatic fever. He went to Brooklyn High School where he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball and was Prom King in 1951. Truck driving was all he ever wanted to do. He started driving for his Dad's livestock business then drove for Wm. O'Donnell out of Elkhorn starting in 1960 and retired from Fore Way in October 1991. He loved dogs, horses, motorcycles, trucks, living in the country, western hats, boots, belts, and buckles. Special trips were to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Calgary Stampede along with semi-annual trips to Tomahawk with our card club and annual visits to Kansas via the Iowa casinos. He married Cleo Henriksen on November 14, 1953 at Brooklyn Methodist Church where he was still a member. They had four children: Roxanne (Daryl) Thompson, Rex (Joan) Tilley, Jerry Kevin (Jody) Tilley, Perry (Lisa) Tilley.

He is survived by his wife Cleo; his children; ten grandchildren: April Thompson (Chris Kittleson), Zac Thompson (Lisa Hallmark), Josh (Shanna) Tilley, Jeremiah (Kelsey) Tilley, Kate Tilley (Matt Neuman), Karryn (James) Gordon, Brannon (Tim) Rhue, Justin Tilley, Hannah Tilley (Kyle Russell), and Emily Tilley (Brian Johnson); Eleven great grandchildren: Chase Gempeler, (Anthony Keller), Morgan, Lydia, and Gage O'Dair, Nina Amara and Mason Tilley, Asher Tilley, Isaiah Williams, Bryn and Liv Thompson; and two great-great granddaughters Mazie and Mavis Keller. Other survivors include brother David (Joyce) Tilley; sisters: Sharon (Lynn deceased) George, Kristi (Virgil) Normington, Wendy (Dana) Sperloen; sisters and brothers in laws: Ila (Gary) Stephenson, Renald (Vera) Henrikson, Stewart (Terry) Henrikson, and Betty Tilley. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister and brother in law Anita (Lawrence) Myrland and brother Kendall Tilley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday march 12, 2020 at BROOKLYN METHODIST CHURCH Brooklyn, WI. with Reverend George Kaminski officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Inurnment will be held in Jug Prairie Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com