Gerald W. Tobin

May 16, 2023

Uvalde, TX - The soul of Gerald W. Tobin, after a lifetime of being completely spoiled by the love, mercy and graces of Jesus Christ, departed his body around noon on Tuesday May 16, 2023. He is survived by Adriana I. (Oomens) Tobin, his wife of 60 years, daughter Jennifer S. Tobin, Phoenix AZ, son Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Tobin, Los Gatos CA and special friends Laura and Paul Schaffner, Fountain City WI; grandchildren Cee Jay Schaffner, Savannah Hasty, Brennan Schaffner, Scotia Tobin and Emerald Tobin; sisters Kathryn (Donald) Luedtke, Edgerton WI and Magdalen (Vern) Bjorkquist, LaCrosse WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph, brother-in-law Donald Luedtke, son Timothy, and daughter Teresa (Don) Hasty, Panama City FL.

