April 16, 1939 - September 25, 2019

Milton, WI -- Gerald W. Sullivan, age 80, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home, with his family at his side. Jerry was born in Janesville on April 16, 1939, the son of Timothy and Anna (Reilly) Sullivan, and grew up in a three bedroom house with his six sisters on the Henke Road family homestead. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Janesville High School, and went on to marry his loving wife, Julie (Kilmer) Sullivan at St. Patrick Catholic Church on October 28, 1961. Jerry was employed with General Motors, and worked there 12 years until 1969 when, following his artistic talents, he founded Sullivan Signs, providing quality signage to the southern Wisconsin area ever since. Jerry, not being one to boast, claimed to have owned the fastest motorcycle in Rock County back in the day, a BSA. He also enjoyed snowmobiling with family and friends. His enjoyment of speed led him to be a racing fan, NASCAR was a favorite. He participated in two NASCAR race experience events with his sons, driving an actual "retired" race car at the Chicagoland Speedway. Dad was involved with his three sons in the Janesville J-Hawks Hockey club, where he coached and refereed, earning a black eye on one occasion. He met many good friends and families during the hockey club years. Grampa enjoyed doting on his grandkids. He attended many of their functions and sporting events, with hockey and fast pitch softball being his favorites. Jerry and Julie traveled regularly with their boys. Trips to see the Packers in training camp, many different cabins in northern Wisconsin, New York City, Washington DC, Atlantic City and finally Ft. Myers Beach, FL, where they rarely missed a year in the last 44 years. During the later years, Jerry used his creativity in landscaping his property, where he was very knowledgeable with many types of plants and flowers. In Florida, between rounds of golf, Jerry took an oil painting class and learned how to paint left-handed, due to having tremors in his right hand.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Julie Sullivan; three sons: Dan (Janie) Sullivan of Janesville, Steve (Maureen) Sullivan of Janesville, and Mike Sullivan of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren: Abby, Autum, Sean and Erin Sullivan; sisters: Pat (Gino) Casucci, Kathleen (Rollie) Amundson, Noreen (Craig) Hermanson, Gert LeFoll, and Jane (Bob) Townsend; and many extended family members and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sandy Sullivan; sister, Mary Fox; brothers-in-law, Gary LeFoll, and George Disrude.

A memorial gathering of family and friends for the celebration of Jerry's life will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the JANESVILLE ELKS CLUB, 2100 North County Rd. E, in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Sullivan Family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thanks to Mercy Hospice for the care given to Jerry in his final days.