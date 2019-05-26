October 31, 1941 - March 30, 2019

Milton, WI -- Gerald W. "Gerry" Hanthorn, age 77, of Milton, WI, died unexpectedly at his winter home in Palmetto, FL on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born October 31, 1941, to June (Hall) Hanthorn and Harold Hanthorn, Gerald William Hanthorn lived most of his life living and working in the Johnstown area. He had two children whom he loved deeply: Greg Hanthorn and Ginger Hanthorn Smith. Gerry worked for his father helping to make I.G. Hall, Inc. a successful locally owned and run family business, selling and repairing farm implements, and he later took over the business with his younger brother, "Bobby" Robert Hanthorn. They were partners, brothers and friends. After his brother passed away suddenly in 2005, Gerry ran the business by himself with the assistance of his son Greg. He missed his brother greatly, however, and in January of 2011 Gerry closed the doors on the family-run business at I.G.Hall, Inc and began a new chapter in his life happily spending winters in Florida with Nancy. Gerry and Nancy (Abelmann) Hanthorn were married at Rotary Gardens on April 15, 2006, the beginning of many happy years. They spent most of their time together and cherished time with family and close friends. Throughout his career, Gerry was fortunate to have maintained many lifelong friendships and he supported many programs benefiting the local youth through fundraisers and promotion in general. He was proud to have been largely instrumental in assisting with the re-creation of the Milton Senior High School football field and the addition of the track in 1991. He served on the FFA Alumni board and as its President, and he was honored by being inducted into the Ag Business Council of Rock County Hall of Fame in 2010. Gerry enjoyed trap-shooting with friends and playing golf with his wife, Nancy. He adored his grandchildren and was blessed with two great-grandchildren as well.

His family was very important to him and he leaves behind many loved-ones: wife, Nancy; son and best friend forever, Greg Hanthorn, and his much-loved daughter-in-law, Gerri; daughter; Ginger Hanthorn Smith; granddaughters, Samantha Anderson (husband, Joe; children, Jesse and Gracie) and Morgan Smith (fiance, Anthony Barnstable); two step-sons, whom he loved as if they were his own:,Chad Kliefoth (wife, Kelly; children, Alaina and Andrew) and Nick Kliefoth (wife, Heather; children, Alison and Austin). Also surviving Gerry is his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Peggy Hanthorn; brother- and sister-in-law, Tom and Hyla Abelmann; and sister-in-law, Peggy Zabriskie; and his aunt and uncle, Judy and Richard McCue, whom he also adored.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents; brother, Bobby; youngest sister, Nancy; and the mother of his children, Virginia "Ginny" Hanthorn.

A Celebration honoring and remembering Gerry's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made in remembrance of Gerry to the "Gerry Hanthorn Memorial Scholarship Fund" C/O Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Dr., Milton, WI 53563. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Gerry was a man whose legacy was predicated on giving to others and to learning to find love and laughter later in life; a gift many were happy to engage in with him.