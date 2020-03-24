Gerald "Sarge" Eaton

August 10, 1936 - March 21, 2020
Williams Bay, WI -- Gerald Thomas Eaton, or Sarge, as he was affectionately referred to by his friends, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. He was born August 10, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI, to Albert and Elvera (Schafer) Eaton. His family moved often finally settling in Delavan, WI, where Sarge graduated from Delavan High School. Following graduation, he joined the Marine Corps in 1954, doing two tours in Vietnam, leaving the Corps after 17 years. Sarge reentered the military in the 1980's in the capacity of an IMA (Immediate Mobilization Augmentee), serving during Desert Storm and retiring after 31 years of service.
Adding to his many accolades, Sarge was an accomplished artist, selling his paintings at the International Market Place and the Lou Kreitzman Waikiki Gallery in Oahu, Hawaii. He did covers and art work for Dungeons and Dragons magazine, owned and operated a bar/restaurant in northern Wisconsin, built and installed cabinets at Peterson Cabinet Shop in Williams Bay, and worked as a prototype for Bergamot Brass Works in Delavan.
In 1981, Sarge graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. It was at Whitewater where he met his second wife, Janet. They were married on July 29, 1986 in McHenry, IL. They eventually settled in Williams Bay, where Sarge, with lots of family expertise and assistance, built the home in which he and Janet have resided in for 33 years.
Sarge is survived by his loving wife, Janet; daughters: Joan of Colorado Springs, CO, Sherry (Jim) Beck of Genoa City, WI, and Bonnie of Budd Lake, NJ; granddaughters: Stephanie and Amanda Ujvari, Leah Beck and grandson, Sam (Shumila Anderson-Hodge) Collins, great-grandchildren: Chase, Samina and Nyssa Collins. He is also survived by his brothers, David (Dot) Eaton of Queen City, TX and Michael (Dottie) Eaton of Wesley Chapel, FL; brother-in-laws, Ralph Peterson and Roger (Marilyn) Peterson; sister-in-law, Jan (Bob) Hanson, along with numerous caring nieces, nephews and close friends; Mary and Jim Brissette and Becky Pete Oehmen. He is preceded in death by his sister, Diana (Jim) Taylor and his parents.
He was a member of VFW Post 2373, American Legion Post 102, American Military Retirees Association, and Red Arrow Club of Southern Wisconsin. Memorial may be sent to VFW Post 2373 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 964 Williams Bay, WI 53191.
Due to present circumstances, services will be private at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes in Elkhorn, WI. The family is planning a vehicle tribute at Roselawn Memory Gardens (Corner of Hwy 50 and 67) at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Those who would like to pay a final tribute will be directed to park along the driveway and stay in your vehicle at the cemetery where they can observe the passing of the hearse as Sarge is laid to his final resting place. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.