December 1, 1937 - October 11, 2019

Elkhorn -- Gerald O. "Jerry" Neinfeldt, 81 of Edgewood Ave of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, and traveled on ahead to our heavenly home with his family gathered lovingly at his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1937 in Janesville, the son of the late Otto E. and Freda C. (Gackstatter) Neinfeldt. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 and attended UW-Whitewater graduating in 1959 with a BE in Business Education and Secondary Education. Jerry married Judith "Judy" in Elkhorn on November 8, 1958. Judy passed away on January 25, 2008. He taught business education at Pittsville HS, Pittsville, WI during 1959-60 and moved back to Elkhorn in 1960 where he taught business education at Elkhorn HS from 1960-1967. He received a MS in Business Education from UW-Madison in 1967 and became the first Business Manager for the Elkhorn Area School District. He held that position for 33 years until he retired in 2000 with a total of 40 years in education. Jerry had a special interest in singing and theater and performed in high school and college productions and sang at numerous weddings and other local events. He was a member of Delta Kappa Fraternity and Theta Alpha Phi (National Honorary Dramatic Fraternity). He was a member of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) and sang with the "Corduroys" quartet. He was a member of the Assoc. of School of Business Belfry Players, Inc. and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Elkhorn. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church and previously served as president and member of the church council. He served on the Board of Directors of the Frank Holton Band Instruments Co. and as Vice President of the Holton Foundation. He and his wife, Judy loved to attend musical productions, collect art and travel - particularly to Door County and Florida. They were proud of their children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Jerry is survived by his three children: Laurie (David) Brown of Janesville, Tim (Cheryl) Neinfeldt of Elkhorn, Jennifer (Jason) Yurs of Fort Atkinson; six grandchildren: Melanie (Gabriel) Kollmansberger of Ixonia, Matthew Marzahl of Darien, Emily and Madison Neinfeldt of Madison, Victoria and Dawson Yurs of Fort Atkinson; one great-grandson, Wyatt Kollmansberger; sister, June (Bernard) Anderson of Janesville; sister-in-law, Joan Stockberger of Fort Wayne, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy; his parents, Otto and Freda Neinfeldt; his in-laws, Elliott and Gladys Kehl; his sister Shirley Sirek; and his brothers-in-law Michael Sirek and Stephan Stockberger.

Funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday October 15 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St, Elkhorn and on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until time of service. Interment will be at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to: UW Carbone Cancer Center, 250 Doctors Ct, Johnson Creek, WI 53038 or to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000 Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book is available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.