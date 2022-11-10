Gerald L. Tracy

October 18, 1934 - November 8, 2022

Janesville, WI - Janesville - Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juno, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.

