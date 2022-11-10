Janesville, WI - Janesville - Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juno, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.
Gerald was a mason and roofer for various construction companies in both Wisconsin and Florida. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting. Gerald was very handy. He could put anything together. If it was broken; he tried to fix it. He loved tinkering on motors and engines.
Gerald was a "hat guy." You could always find him wearing his beret or one of his baseball caps. He was a hard worker. He raised his family to respect the value in hard work. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Terry; his children: Pam (Bob) Deice, Wayne Tracy, Julie (Greg) Ayers, Mike (Christine) Tracy, Cammy (Jim) Provenzano, Todd (Jean) Tracy, Scott Helling, Troy (Teresa) Helling, Jason (Stephanie) Tracy, and Desiree (Jonathan) Sneed. He is also survived by 11 brothers and sisters, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald is predeceased by his sons, Gerald Tracy, Jr. and Rod Tracy; his parents, and 6 brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 11, 2022 at 11:30 am at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd. Janesville, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of services at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.