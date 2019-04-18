August 22, 1937 - April 16, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Gerald L. Rowland, age 81, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Rockford, IL, on August 22, 1937, to Michael and Ruth (Eckhardt) Rowland. Jerry was united in marriage to Joann Ridge on January 4, 1958 in Whitewater, WI. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, and also belonged and was a Past Commander of the Delavan American Legion Post 95. He was a retired Postmaster in Lomira. Jerry was a very active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan, serving as an elder.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joann; a son, Gary (Lisa) Rowland, of Whitewater; a daughter, Vicki (Gary) Anderson, of Smithfield, VA; six grandchildren: Dana (Laron) Marcott, Kendra Rowland, Andy (Nikki) Rowland, Ashley Rowland, Tina Anderson, and Ryan (Beth) Anderson; two great-grandchildren, LaNelle and Lewis Marcott; a sister, Kathleen (Roger) Sweet, of Wisconsin Rapids; and a brother, Michael (Pat) Rowland, of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his son, David; his parents; a brother, Jim (Maddy) Rowland; and a brother-in-law, Russ "Buck" Westrick.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com