February 1, 1942 - February 11, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Gerald K. Stork, 78, of Whitewater, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Jerry was born on February 1, 1942 in Watertown, son of Harold and Shirley (Smith) Stork. He married Mildred Boyd in Fort Atkinson on November 30, 1963. Jerry was a lifelong dairy farmer, who started farming in Fort Atkinson at age 17. He also hauled milk and did custom farm work.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Shirley Stork of Fort Atkinson; wife, Mildred Stork of Whitewater; children: Amy (Terry) Kienbaum of Milton, David Stork of Whitewater and Alan Stork of Whitewater; grandchildren: Ashley (Corey), Melissa (Andrew), Connie (Mark), Anna (Noah), Tim, Krissa, Charles and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Braden, Isaac, Eli, Lucas, Bentley, Roselyn and Hailee. He is also survived by his brother, DuWayne (Virginia) Stork of Packwaukee; sisters: Joyce (Ron) Tesch of Delavan, Janice (Don) Foerster of Fort Atkinson and Joan Bykowski of Delavan; sister-in-law, Betty Stork of Slinger; friend, Ron Rew of Fort Atkinson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Stork; son, Scott Stork; daughter, JoAnn Garlock; and brothers, Dennis and Harlow Stork.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, and from 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home until time of service.

