February 8, 1932 - August 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gerald Joseph Churchill, age 88, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on February 8, 1932, the son of Robert and Erna (Nitzel) Churchill. Gerald grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. Gerald married Barbara J. Humbach on August 27, 1955. He served with the Wisconsin National Guard. He was employed by Janesville Auto Transport Company from 1954 to 1994. Gerald was well known as a scuba diving instructor in Janesville. He was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed camping, especially at Clear Lake in Milton. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Gerald Churchill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; three children: Lisa Churchill and Todd Churchill both of Janesville, and Eric (Cindi) Churchill of Afton; two grandchildren, Misty Churchill and Alexander Churchill; and three great-grandchildren: Lily, Charlie and Zander. Gerald's parents preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Father Drew Olson will preside. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be at the Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
