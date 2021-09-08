October 15, 1943 - September 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gerald John Stadler, age 77, passed into the arms of the Lord, his parents, and other siblings due to natural causes on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born in Janesville on October 15, 1943, the son of Jacob and Mary (McDermott) Stadler. He attended St. Mary's School for nine years playing on the school basketball team. Gerald was a proud Janesville High School Bluebirds Alumni class of '62. During his time at high school, he was an active member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering majoring in Hydrology and Hydraulics (H&H). During his college summer breaks he worked at the Colvin Bakery in Janesville performing various duties and with the Wisconsin Department of Highway, he had surveying and inspection duties in Rock County on several highway construction projects. He worked 30 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Chicago doing H&H analyses involving flood plain delineation studies, flood control reservoirs, river levee projects, erosion control projects, and harbor breakwater projects. While in Chicago, he also worked part time as a tax preparer during the tax season with H&R Block.
Tracing his family history during his retirement years was an exciting and challenging journey requiring time and persistence. It was filled with attending genealogical society conventions, learning about modern technology which provides amazing opportunities to enhance researching old newspapers, digital records, federal and status census records, and other search engines. He was an active member in the Lafayette County Genealogy Society, Lafayette County Historical Society, Wisconsin State Genealogical Society, and Rock County Genealogy Society.
Gerald created and maintained the William Armstrong and Anna McCarthy Family Genealogy Association which focused on his mother's side of the family. The association's achievements were: the establishment of computerized family tree database to be able to exchange genealogy data and information between other members, publishing family newsletters containing pedigree trees, pictures, interesting tidbits about the family's history, organized family reunions intended to boost interest and cooperation among the family members to advance the goals of the association, and provide a platform to discuss past results and future research items, and to create unique opportunity for others to offer advice to pool the family resources to work out a solution.
Gerald was a devoted Catholic. He was a charter member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, served as an altar boy, and played on the church football team. He was also a member of the Oblates Missionary Our Lady of the Snows Associates in Belleville, IL and San Antonio, TX. He said the rosary daily with his mother during her life on earth. Gerald enjoyed playing bridge and socializing with his coffee friends at various McDonald's restaurants in Janesville and Chicago. He enjoyed going to Milwaukee Brewer games and traveling throughout the United States with his most memorable cruise trips to Hawaii and to Alaska.
Gerald was the youngest or the "baby" of the family. He is survived by 2 brothers, Thomas J. Stadler of Los Angeles, CA and Joseph David Stadler of Lynchburg, VA. In death Gerald is reunited with his mother, father, eldest siblings: Patricia (sister Carmelle OP, a sister of the Racine Dominicans), Robert Stadler of Houston, TX, and James P. Stadler, Corcoran, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Peter Lee officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, next to his SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com