May 25, 1938 - August 26, 2021
Delavan, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Waelti, age 83, of Delavan, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. He was born in Monroe, WI on May 25, 1938 to John and Anna (Disch) Waelti. He was raised on the family farm in Juda, WI. After graduating from Juda High School, he attended UW Platteville to earn a degree in civil engineering. He continued his schooling to receive his masters from UW Madison.
It was during those college days when he met his wife Carolyn "Kay" Carpenter, at a New Year's Eve dance. After their wedding in 1961, they moved to Waukesha, WI, where he worked for the State of Wisconsin as a Project Manager and Design Squad Leader. In 1980, Jerry and his family moved to Delavan where he served as the Walworth County Highway Commissioner for several years. He finished out his career as the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Asphalt Pavement Association.
Jerry enjoyed hunting and was active in his community. He served as a Supervisor on the Walworth County Board, volunteering for the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, and as a member of the Delavan United Church of Christ where he was known to stand on the corner dressed as a meatball for their spaghetti supper.
Besides his love of music and family, Jerry was an avid clock and antique collector. His large collection included everything from grandfather clocks to dolls to classic cars. He was a true collector in every sense of the word - there was never just one of anything! Traveling the country to attend clock shows and flea markets, he made many friends along the way.
Jerry is survived by his three daughters, Lisa (Brian) Fountaine of Dousman, WI, Heidi (Scott) Terpstra of Delavan, WI, and Heather Waelti of Janesville; a son, Mark (Yukari) Waelti of Burbank, CA; five grandchildren, Aaron and Kayla Fountaine, Emma and Colin Terpstra, and Jjulianna Heflick; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents; three brothers, Merrill, Melvin, and Virgil; and an infant sister.
Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Delavan United Church of Christ, 123 E. Washington Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30am until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required inside the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell or the Delavan United Church of Christ for the Jerry & Kay Waelti Scholarship Fund. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com