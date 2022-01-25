Monroe, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Thompson, age 77, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1944 the son of Leonard and Mary (Donagan) Thompson. He attended Paul School, a one room school house and later graduated from Milton Union High School in 1962. He married Karen Ann Pierce on October 17, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Jerry retired from Kelly Springfield in Freeport, IL where he worked for 30 years. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with family and friends, motorcycle and convertible rides, bowling, playing cards, swimming and caring for his pool. He especially loved traveling the world with his wife Karen. He will be fondly remembered for baking cakes for many family and friends birthdays, holidays, or any celebration and even just as a treat to take to work. He was an active member of Sons of Norway in Monroe for many years as well as the Hope Evangelical Free Church.
Jerry is survived by his children, Tracy Wild and Chad Thompson; grandchildren, Gabe Wild, Jake (Riley) Wild, Hannah (Kyle) Wild, and Isaac Wild; great-grandchildren, Jax Wild and Esme Wild; brothers, Jim and Joe (Kathy) Thompson; sisters, Julie Meyer and Kate Johnson; sister-in-law, Kathy Thompson; and a great many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; brother, Jack Thompson; brother-in-law, Pete Meyer; sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson; and son-in-law, Jerome Wild.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, January 31, 2022 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Hayworth officiating. Burial will take place at Albion Prairie Cemetery in Edgerton, WI.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the funeral home.