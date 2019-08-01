Gerald "Jerry" Staller

August 25, 1944 - July 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gerald J. "Jerry" Staller, age 74, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Jerry was born August 25, 1944 in Fowler, IN, the son of the late Maurice F. and Clara B. (Mailloux) Staller. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1963. He married Mary Ellen Dooley on August 31, 1968 at St. William's Catholic Church in Janesville. Jerry was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry served in the Wisconsin National Guard for several years. He and Mary Ellen owned Badger Gems in Wisconsin Dells in the 1970's, before moving to Janesville. He started his own woodworking and furniture business in Janesville and then Rockford, IL, and later started Eagle Gems in Janesville. Jerry was a very talented and skilled furniture and jewelry maker. He built the first home that he and Mary Ellen lived in after they were married. He built beautiful furniture, cabinets, clocks and wood decorations. After retiring from woodworking, he started cutting and polishing stones again. He cut beautiful cabochons, and made gorgeous jewelry. Jerry was someone who was kind and generous. He was always helping others, and giving of himself. He loved gardening and working in his yard. He was the type of person who was always moving and doing something, as it was hard for him to sit still for long! He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor. Jerry remained positive and optimistic, with his quick and sometimes sarcastic wit, even as his illness progressed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; his two children, Lavina Marie (Sam) Grover, of Oviedo, FL, and Josh Staller, of Janesville; his two granddaughters, Caitlin Eberlein and Megan Grover, both of Oviedo, FL; his siblings: Maurine Kauchauk, Lucy Petter, Mary Stevenson, Marvin (Meryl) Staller, Leonard (Joan Cotherman) Staller, and Bernard (Martha) Staller; his brother-in-law, William (Rosann) Dooley; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Staller; three brothers: Lawrence, LaVern, and Ronald Staller; a sister, Marjorie Hauk; and by his in-laws, Raymond and Lavina Dooley.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, at the FUNERAL HOME.

Jerry's family would like to thank all of those who have helped these last few months, especially Jim and Joan Haney, Bill Larson, Ann and Bob Riley, Bernie and Martha Staller, and Lennie Staller.