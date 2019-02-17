Gerald "Jerry" Robinson

January 19, 1940 - February 15, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Gerald "Jerry" G. Robinson, age 79, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born in Edgerton on January 19, 1940 the son of the late Cecil and Alice (Foster) Robinson, and was a 1959 graduate of Edgerton High School. Jerry married Margie Ann Crichton on June 30, 1962 at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Margie preceded him in death on December 17, 2017. He was employed at General Motors in Janesville for 23 years, before retiring on February 1, 2005. Jerry was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, as an usher, and along with Dale Bieck, helped ensure every repair was done, project completed and the grounds manicured. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, coin collecting as well as woodworking, making all sorts of furniture and toys for family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Ron (Janet) Robinson and Karen (Mark) Richardson both of Edgerton; four grandsons: Jerome (Stephanie) Robinson of Providence, RI, Jeremy Robinson and Nolan (fiancee, Chantel Vizvary) Richardson, both of Edgerton, and Kevin (Madison) Richardson of San Angelo, TX; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie; and seven siblings: Ethel Cleland, Esther Falk, David Robinson, Melvin Robinson, Evylyn Zieroth, Nancy Neath and Donald Robinson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton. Rev. Carl Seeger will preside and burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at ST. JOHN EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH. Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to St. John Lutheran Church. For online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com