Gerald "Jerry" Norton

January 5, 1937 - August 24, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Gerald "Jerry" A. Norton, 83 of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Elkhorn. He was born January 5, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Plautz) Norton. Gerald was united in marriage to Audrey Kehoe on July 13, 1957, at the First United Methodist Church in Elkhorn. Gerald served in the United States Army National Guard. He was a Deputy for the Walworth County Sheriff's Department from 1959-1973. In 1973, Gerald opened GAN Antenna and Garage Door in Elkhorn. He owned and operated GAN until his retirement in 2000. Gerald was a member of the Elkhorn Kiwanis, Door and Operator's Assoc., served as Alderman for City of Elkhorn, Badger Motorhome Assoc., Family Motorcoach Association and was a co-founder of Wisconsin Builder's Association. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, and served on the church's board. Gerald and Audrey enjoyed traveling. He was an avid deer and pheasant hunter. Gerald was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey of Elkhorn; two children, Connie (Keith) Resler of Muskego, WI and Brian (Marie) Norton of Elkhorn; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Nick) Iossi, Kyle (Chelsey) Resler, Tyler (Gabby) Norton and Tanner (Bekah) Norton; and his sister-in-law, Marlene Norton of CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Norton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Anita Lang officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Aurora At Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105 or the Elkhorn Fire Department, 13 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Norton Family.
The Norton Family would like to extend a special thank you to LuAnn Robison and Jennifer Weddel with Aurora at Home Hospice, for their special care of Jerry.