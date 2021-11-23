Janesville, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Miller, age 79, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Mauston, WI on December 23, 1941, the son of Robert and Lillian (Lloyd) Miller. He married Joy L. Wells on August 26, 1978, in Footville, WI. Jerry was a Vietnam Vet, serving his country in the U. S. Airforce where he was a mechanic. Jerry worked as a dump truck driver and semi-truck driver from the age of 18 until he retired in 2016. He was an avid computer geek, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a big Packer fan.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Joy; son, Timothy G. Miller of Minnesota; 2 brothers, Bill (Joanne) Miller of Katy, TX and Brad (Tamera) Miller of Eugene, OR; sister, Jane Stapp of Scottsdale, AZ; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas O. Miller.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the BASS CREEK COUNTRY CLUB. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
