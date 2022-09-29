Cincinnati, OH/formerly Janesville, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Manthei, 84, passed away on September 23, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. He was born March 10, 1938, in Janesville, to the late Otto and Louise (Schumacher) Manthei.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for GM of Janesville.
He recently moved to Cincinnati, OH to be closer to his grandchildren but his hometown is Janesville Wisconsin. He was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams especially the Green Bay Packers.
Jerry is survived by his son-in-law Scott Mathews, grandchildren Greg and Candace Mathews and Pat and Maggie Markus, 6 great grandchildren, sister Betty Mitchell, sister-in-law Mary Manthei, and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter Julie Mathews, parents Otto and Louise Manthei, and 5 brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park with Full Military Honors accorded to Jerry. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
