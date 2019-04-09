July 30, 1937 - April 4, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Gerald "Jerry" L. Boettcher, 81, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI. He was born July 30, 1937, in Green Bay, WI, the son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Gadicke) Boettcher. Jerry served in the US Army. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Klug for over 28 years. He retired after working for over 40 years as a pipefitter; then worked for over 19 years at Nestle Company in Burlington, WI. Jerry was a scuba diver, licensed pilot, and welder and he enjoyed making metal sculptures. He loved to spend his winters at Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Jerry is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Muriel Lake; his three children: Anna Kolb, Tina (Joe Buchanan) Boettcher, and John Boettcher all of Green Bay, WI; three grandchildren: Lauren Kolb, Tristan Kolb, and Sahara Selamnesh Kolb; his sister-in-law, Debra Boettcher of Lincoln City, Oregon; and by a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his siblings: Grace, Joyce and Allen.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 Devendorf Street Elkhorn, WI. Graveside services with military honors will be 11 a.m. Thursday April 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Brillion WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.