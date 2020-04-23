Gerald "Jerry" Johnson

February 11, 1949 - April 21, 2020
Edgerton/Janesville, WI -- Gerald D. Johnson, age 71, of Edgerton, formerly of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Madison on February 11, 1949, the son of Thorris and Mary Ann (Teubert) Johnson. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, and served his country for 2 tours in Vietnam until 1970. He married Lani Easton in 1970. Together, they operated Jerry's Cafe in Orfordville. They later divorced. He married Christine A. (Stokstad) Schwartz on June 3, 1978 at Coachman's Golf Resort. He was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic for Frito Lay and Hormel, where he had the nickname "Wrench," and later as a Millwright for General Motors until his retirement. He was known as "High Speed" at the Plant. Jerry was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville and UAW Local 95. He loved fixing things and was very athletic his entire life. He enjoyed playing board games, cards and pool.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Christine; four children: Joel Johnson of Santa Cruz, CA, Thaddeus (Greta) Johnson of Edgerton, Clint (Amanda) Johnson of Tomahawk, WI, and April (Stephen) Milton of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Urijah, Henrik, Alex, Nick, Briana, and Brandon; two siblings, Frank (Beth) Schwartzlow of Jefferson and Susan Dallman of Janesville; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Florence; first wife, Lani; and a son, Joshua Johnson.
Graveside services with full military honors will take place in the fall in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The family is being assisted by the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville.