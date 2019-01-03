Gerald "Jerry" Janquart

February 17, 1948 - January 1, 2019
Elkhorn, WI -- Gerald "Jerry" M. Janquart, 70, of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday January 1, 2019 at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Madison, WI. He was born February 17, 1948 in Green Bay, WI, the son of the late Norman and Laverne (Lissen) Janquart. Jerry graduated from Green Bay East High School and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College of Green Bay, WI. He served four years with the U.S. Air Force, with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Jerry was employed for over 30 years with Super Value Food Stores as their Director of Transportation, retiring in 2001. On October 25, 1998, he was united in marriage to Joyce H. (Murschel) Meyers in Elkhorn, WI. Jerry enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending his winters in Florida as a snowbird. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, who attended a lot of the games. He loved the great outdoors, and tending to his lawn.
His greatest love was his family, he will be deeply missed by his wife of 20 years, Joyce; two sons, Derek (Shannon) Janquart of Schererville, IN and Matthew (Amanda) Janquart of River Falls, WI; three step-daughters: Roxanne (Ryan) Freel of Wilmette, IL, Jill (Robert) Winkler of New Berlin, WI and Debbie (Dale) Karolczak of Brooklyn, WI; twelve grandchildren: Alex and Chad Karolczak, Jack, J.J. and Ashton Freel, Sam and Alexa Winkler, Sophia, Max, Amelia, Rowan and Isla Janquart; eight siblings: Alan (Gale) Janquart of Merrill, WI, Paul, Bob (Kathie), David (Candi), Tom (Alice), Joe (Michelle Crooks) Janquart all of Green Bay, WI, Rick Janquart of Denmark, WI and Julie (Julie VanLannen) Janquart of DePere, WI; sister-in-law, Darlene Janquart of Plymouth, WI; and brother-in-law, William Hogan of Green Bay, WI; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends, including Bill W. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Timothy Janquart; his sister, Mary Hogan; and a nephew, Daniel Janquart.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday January 5, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Deacon Phil Kilkenny officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery Green Bay, WI. Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation PO Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
