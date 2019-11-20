Gerald "Jerry" Gutkowski

March 9, 1935 - November 18, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Gerald Paul (Jerry) Gutkowski, 84, long-time resident of the Lake Geneva area, died on November 18, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born in Milwaukee, WI and grew up on the South Side of Milwaukee. Jerry studied at UW-LaCrosse and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from UW-Whitewater. Jerry had a prestigious career in Sales and Marketing Management. It was at UW-LaCrosse where he met the love of his life, Kathleen, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage prior to her passing. Jerry was a serious athlete, winning the Wisconsin High School State 1/2 mile Championship, and earning a number of athletic scholarships. He was an avid sailor, enjoying his afternoons sailing Geneva Lake. Jerry was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his daughter Susan (Peter) Dropp of North Prairie, WI; son, Michael (Tracy) Gutkowski of New York, NY; and sister, Barbara King, of Las Vegas, NV. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Kathleen; and his son, Patrick.

A visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. will be held on Thursday, November 21st at St. Francis De Sales Church, 148 West Main Street in Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204 New York, NY 10001, www.hemophilia.org. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, of Elkhorn, WI, completed arrangements for the Gutkowski Family.