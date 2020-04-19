Gerald "Jerry" Amundson

April 20, 1950 - April 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- On April 10, 2020, while at home with Danielle and Cyndi, Jerry gained his wings and joined many loved ones in God's Heaven above after a short battle with cancer. His goal of being "70" fell short by only 10 days.
After employment with the City of Viroqua and as a policeman in Cashton, his path led him to residential home building in Janesville and the surrounding areas for many years. Any spare time he had was spent creating/building various projects with tools and wood including: decks, sheds, garages, and recreational structures. He very much enjoyed doing yard work and was always willing and happy to lend a hand to friends, family, and neighbors. Jerry was an avid fan of NASCAR, Packers, all Badger sports, and camping with his second family at Sweet Minihaha. Countless people lost many games of horseshoes to Jerry's "ringers".
Survivors include his soulmate, Cyndi Amundson; their daughter, Danielle Amundson (Brock Carlson), six grandboys: Kenneth, Austin, Joseph, Brock, Brett, and Gage; three great-grandchildren: Ava, Emme, and Ryder; two sisters, Shirley (Pat) McPeak and Sharon (Bud) Loomis; brother, Bob (Lori) Amundson; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lori Krause; brother-in-law, Jerry Wurl; and many friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A very special Thank You to our team from Agrace Hospice.