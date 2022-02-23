Gerald J. Kraayeveld

Delavan, WI - Gerald Kraayeveld, 69, of Delavan, WI, went to live with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 11, 2022 while vacationing in Florida. Clearly, Gerald is now in a paradise far greater than Cape Coral, FL.
Gerald was born on January 31, 1953 in Lancaster, WI. He was the son of Arie and Geertje "Gerry" (Hoezen) Kraayeveld. His family moved to the Delavan area when he was young. On May 18, 1973 Gerald married Sandra Merriam and they have resided in Delavan their entire marriage.
Gerald was a fun-loving, down to earth, caring person who consistently wore a smile on his face and could have a conversation with anyone he met. He was an independent truck driver who worked most of his career in road construction. He was an active member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church and served as Cadet counselor, youth group counselor, Sunday school teacher, elder and deacon at various times. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed activities such as hunting, ice fishing, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. He also loved traveling and vacationing with his family, particularly in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he and Sandy have a timeshare.
Gerald is survived by his wife Sandy, two daughters Carrie (Bill) Gauger and Adrienne Kraayeveld, three grandchildren (Ellison, Jackson, Mason Gauger), three brothers Jim (Linda), Dave (Cindy), Ralph (Annetta) Kraayeveld, one sister Audrey (Pete) Brouwer, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street, with Pastor Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan and an hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at church. Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at delavanfuneralhome.com. Any memorials in Gerald's name may be given to Delavan Christian School.
