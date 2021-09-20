Gerald Henry Thelen

February 5, 1930 - September 17, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Henry Thelen 91, the "Honey Man", was born on February 5th 1930 to Bernard and Hilda (Schaefer) Thelen at their home in Johnsburg, IL. He was the oldest of five children. He passed away on Friday, September 17th at Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc, WI, due to complication of Parkinson's disease. He married his sweetheart, Marilyn Diedrich, on February 20th 1954 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, IL. Jerry farmed with his father until he was drafted in the US Army on November 30th 1954, where he spent 1 1/2 years in Germany as Platoon Leader. After his discharge, he bought a dairy farm in Elkhorn, Wisconsin in March 1961.
Jerry was active in the community where he was a member of the Woodstock Progressives, Walworth County Farm Bureau serving as a membership chairman for 30+ years, Tibbetts Grange, and Catholic Order of Foresters. He was proud to host the On the Farm Dairy Breakfast and Governor Tommy Thompson in 1989. Jerry was a member and usher at Saint Patrick's Parish in Elkhorn since 1961 and a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus; he served as Grand Knight and helped the Knights organize the cream puff stand at the Walworth County Fair. In 2010, he served as a Grand Marshall of the County Fair with his wife, Marilyn. He enjoyed connecting with the community selling cream puffs & éclairs at the antique flea market for over 20 years. Jerry was known as the "Honey Man" where he sold sweet corn, then later jam, pickles, & dilly beans (made by Marilyn) as well as local honey in his old green truck just north of Elkhorn on Hwy 67. He made many friends traveling to American Farm Bureau conventions, visited most of the country including Hawaii and Alaska, in addition to Germany for Octoberfest, Panama Canal cruise, London, Italy (Rome, Florence & Venice). In 2016, he participated in the Washington DC Vets Roll. He especially enjoyed playing cards, dominos and square dancing and was an avid and loyal fan of the Cubs and the Bears. Jerry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his proudest accomplishment in life. He especially loved all of their hugs.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn, their children; Rick (Sue), Randy (Nancy), Robert (Andrea), Roger (Jackie), Renee (Jim), and Ron (Joe), his sister, Kathleen, 18 Grandchildren; Katie (Mike), Bridget (Ben), Jason, Sarah (Josh), Emily, Jared, Amanda (Mitchell), Scott, Anastasia, Victoria (Tim), Anna, Ben (Martha), Beka (Justin), Rachel (Kole), Caleb (Kaleigh), Lydia, Allison and Drew and 13 Great grandchildren; Jacob, Charles, Connor, Bella, Violet, Evelyn, Marlo, Madison, Harrison, James, Charlotte, Joel, and Elena (expected any day), numerous nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; infant brother Walter, Clarence and Arnold, daughter-in-law, Christine, and great-grandchild, Elijah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol officiating. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 with a Prayer Service at 6:45PM and 10:00 to 10:30AM on Wednesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Interment with Military Honors will follow services on Wednesday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerald's name can be made to St Patrick's Parish or Vets Roll. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Thelen Family.