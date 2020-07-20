Gerald "Gerry" Stoflet

June 10, 1937 - July 13, 2020
Mesa, AZ/formerly Elkhorn, WI -- Gerald "Gerry" R. Stoflet, 82 of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Elkhorn, WI, passed away after bravely fighting cancer on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born July 10, 1937 in Elkhorn, the son of the late Leroy and Maude Stoflet. Gerry was united in marriage to Gloria Dingman on November 30, 1957 in East Troy, WI. Gloria preceded him in death on May 17, 2011, after 53 years of marriage. Gerry enjoyed gardening, traveling and singing music. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, who will miss him deeply.
Gerry is survived by his two daughters, Kathy (Bruce) Sinotte of Hartland, WI and Tami (Mike Zimmerman) Stoflet of Kalkaska, MI; two grandsons, Nathan and Austin; his loving companion, Rosalinde Greensides; and two siblings, Bill (Judy) Stoflet of East Troy, and Donna (Jim) Newhouse of Ohio. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife; beloved son, David Stoflet; six brothers; and five sisters.
A Celebration of Gerry's Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday July 18 , 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, followed by a graveside service at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Spring Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.