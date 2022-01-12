Janesville, WI - Gerald "Gerry" K. Lueck, age 70, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at home. He was born in Janesville on April 7, 1951; the son of Kenneth and Billie (Varner) Lueck. After graduating from Craig High School in 1970, Gerry served in the United States Army. Gerry married Linda Fishel-Hill at the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene on July 2, 1994. He flew fixed winged aircraft and helicopters for most of his adult life. He also worked for the General Motors Corporation for 10 years, and was employed as a maintenance man for the past 18 years. Gerry loved diving into home projects, restoring old cars and trucks, and helping others with home repairs. He loved to make everyone around him laugh and smile. "We know Gerry is watching down from Heaven. We will see you again when God calls us home! We love you and miss you so much!
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda Lueck; daughters, Lindsey (Bauer-Lueck) Davidson and Denise Lueck; step-daughters, Nichole (Chad) Davis and Kimberly Hill; grandchildren: Austin Lueck, Mackenzie (Kaleb) Childs, Vanessa, Samantha and Ian Davis; brother, Terry Lueck; uncle, Bob Lueck; sister in-law, Clarice Garza. Gerry is preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Billie Lueck; brother, Joseph Lueck; mother and father in-law, Verna Jean and Edsel Fishel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Lueck Family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff members of Mercy Hospice, as well as a special thanks to good friends, Penny Larson and Mary Bouffard.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Lueck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.