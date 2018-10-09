September 21, 1926 - September 19, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Gerald George Schmidt, 91 years old, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2018, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He was born September 21, 1926, at the Grady Farm in Lake Como, WI, and spent his entire life in Walworth County. After high school, he joined the United States Army, and served his country in Japan during World War II. After his service, he married his wife, Marilyn, whom he met at work at Holton Music Factory. However, he spent the majority of his career at Lake Geneva Metal Spinning. In 1964, Gerald moved his family into their new home in Elkhorn, WI. Gerald loved hunting, fishing, boating, and playing multiple instruments. He spent numerous hours wood working and making gifts for his friends and family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed his humor and endless supply of stories. Gerald also loved animals, especially his dogs Spook, Donut, Louie, and Bo. He will be greatly missed by his children, Gerry (Cecilia) Schmidt and Terry (Buck) Reece; grandchildren: Jeremy (Jessica) Reece, Chad (Desirae) Reece, Steve Schmidt, and Mike (Lauren) Schmidt; and great-grandchildren: Caden, Cole, Ashton, and Sienna Reece. Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Schmidt; his parents, Gustav and Loretta Schmidt; and his sister, Sylvia (Robert) Nitschke.
The family is holding a private family internment service at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Aurora Hospice At-Home Burlington/Walworth Team, especially Dr. Hobbs, Kara, Tori, Jessica, Connie, and Angie.
