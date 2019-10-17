December 13, 1936 - October 14, 2019

Milton, WI -- Gerald G. Mroz, 82, of Milton, WI, passed away early on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Gerald was born on December 13, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Joseph and Eldora (Ravet). He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the 1950's and served for four years. On June 7, 1958, Gerald married Irene Turnbull in New Jersey. Gerald repaired the air planes during the Korean War. He was stationed in Bermuda. After the Air Force, he worked at Cape Canaveral in Florida. He was a integrated transfer launch team for the Titan III. The family moved to Milton in 1969. We left the day the moon shot took off and arrived in Wisconsin the day the men walked on the moon. He worked on the line at General Motors in 1969. When he was laid off, he went to work at Jamesway in Fort Atkinson. He was called back to GM a couple of months later, and worked there until he retired in 1999. Gerald loved to fish, hunt, garden, and tinker, and fix things in his garage. He always helped the neighbors that needed it. He loved taking his dog, Kiara, on a walk twice a day and chit-chatting with the neighbors.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Irene Mroz; children: Gerald (Kara) Mroz, Mitchell Mroz, Karen Mroz Olson; grandchildren, Mitchell Moeller and Celeste Ontiveros; sister, Shirley Pendergast; "adopted" daughter, Pamela Gackstatter, and her children: Crystal (Mike) Wescott, Jewel (Kevin) Millard, Thomas Klein. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Theresa Lynn Mroz; grandson, JR Jose Ontiveros; son-in-law, Charles Olson; "adopted" granddaughter, Amber Klein.

Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, with Fr. Dave Timmerman officiating. Full military rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.

