October 4, 1928 - December 7, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Gerald E. Stuckey, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Wauzeka, WI, on October 4, 1928, the son of George and Claire (Schwartz) Stuckey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Gerald married Doris Ann Klementz in 1959, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 1988.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Doris; two children, Lou Ann (Martin) Stuckey-Bass, Michelle (Scott) Johnston; grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Johnston; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings: Raymond (Katherine) Stuckey, Wilbur (Ilene), LaVerne (Jeanne) Stuckey, and George (Eleanor) Stuckey. He is resting in peace with his brothers and parents. Enjoyed life every day.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at ST. MATTHEW'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. James Janke officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
