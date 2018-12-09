Gerald E. Stuckey

October 4, 1928 - December 7, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Gerald E. Stuckey, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Wauzeka, WI, on October 4, 1928, the son of George and Claire (Schwartz) Stuckey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Gerald married Doris Ann Klementz in 1959, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 1988.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Doris; two children, Lou Ann (Martin) Stuckey-Bass, Michelle (Scott) Johnston; grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Johnston; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings: Raymond (Katherine) Stuckey, Wilbur (Ilene), LaVerne (Jeanne) Stuckey, and George (Eleanor) Stuckey. He is resting in peace with his brothers and parents. Enjoyed life every day.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at ST. MATTHEW'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. James Janke officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse