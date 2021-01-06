August 20, 1965 - December 31, 2020
Pell Lake, WI - Gerald E. Lindberg, Jr. age 55, of Pell Lake, WI passed away on Thursday December 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 20, 1965 to the late Gerald and Evelyn (Swets) Lindberg. Gerald served as the custodian for the Lakewood School for 30 years. Proud father of Gerald E. III and Joshua Lindberg; grandfather of Jayden, Connor, and Jonny; brother of Jeffrey Lindberg, Aaron and Adam. Gerald is also survived by mother-in-law Ella Shulka, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2020; Pastor Bob Kamps of the Como Community Church will be officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Lindberg family.