May 26, 1935 - February 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gerald Dean Lambert, 83, of Janesville, WI died at Banner Medical Center, Casa Grande, AZ, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Gerald was born on May 26, 1935 in Onalaska, WI, the son of Hurmey and Barbara (Dietenger) Lambert. He married the love of his life, June M. (Valley) Lambert on June 30, 1956 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Gerald was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from April 28, 1953 to April 29, 1955. He was formerly employed by General Motors in Janesville for over 32 years. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church for 61 years where he was a long-time usher. Gerald enjoyed traveling to see his family and friends, loved to play cards and visit the casino. He especially loved time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gerald is preceded in death by his loving wife, June M. Lambert, who passed away on January 9, 2005. He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson (Lambert); his children: Richard (Judy) Lambert of Janesville, David (Cheryl) Lambert of Janesville, Brian (Terri) Lambert of Janesville, Laurie (Ron) Decker of Janesville, and John (Kassandra) Lambert of Keller, TX; 15 grandchildren: Cory Lambert, Sarah (Dan) Ostrum, Seth (Danielle) Lambert, Nicholas (Cassie) Lambert, Miranda (AJ) Lambert-Petter, Dylan Lambert, Jerimiah (Cheri) Lambert, Joshua (Kaylee) Lambert, Breanna (Ryan) Coleman, Lyndsey (Pete) Lallone, Maureen (Mike) Zimborski, Katelyn Decker, Brooklyn Lambert, Brenna Lambert and Braden Lambert; 25 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; his step-children: Duane (Judy) Ballmer, Connie (Kerry) Wood, Mike Ballmer, Mary (Mike) Ouim, Elaine (Rick) Janes; ten step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, grandparents, three sisters, one brother and five brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch Street, Janesville. Father Jim Leeser will preside. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum with military rites by the Marine Corps League Military Honors Squad. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. All memorials may be sent to Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546 which is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements

"DON'T TAKE ANY WOODEN NICKELS"

"Sweet Dreams

Our precious Jerry

Your busy day is done"

Sweet Dreams

Love all of us