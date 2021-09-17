Delavan, WI - Gerald Arthur Focht, 80, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief illness. He was born July 9, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Evore Gittens and Virginia Robinson Focht.He was joined in marriage with Kathryn Sue Holden Focht on October 9, 1982.
Jerry was proud to serve our country as a member of the Marine Corps. He settled in Walworth County and worked at MicroPrecision in Delavan for many years. He retired in 2008. He had a passion for the game of golf and spent many hours at Delbrook Golf Course. He was a member of the Delavan United Methodist Church. He loved to cook and was talented in creating many wonderful dishes to share with family and friends. He loved football and cheered for the Penn State Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Eagles every season. But most of all, Jerry loved to spend time with Kathryn and their kitties, relaxing at home.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate, Kathryn, and loving daughter, Lisa Focht Stephen; his siblings, Dorothy (Bill) Harper, Elizabeth (Tom) Johnston and Jack (Ella) Focht, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In-law's Margaret FlickFocht, Marlene Mosca-Focht, Beth Holden, Jerre Ziebelman, and Leland Holden. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Charles and Lawrence and in-laws Richard and Mary Holden, Lowell and Connie Holden and Kelly Holden.
Memorials can be made to the family, or The Lakeland Animal Shelter, Elkhorn, WI
Memorials can be made to the family, or The Lakeland Animal Shelter, Elkhorn, WI
