April 11, 1922 - February 7, 2019

Milton, WI -- Gerald Arndt, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. He was born April 11, 1922 to the late Otto and Edith (Hudson) Arndt of Milton. He attended Otter Creek and Milton schools, and worked with his father on the family farm. He was drafted into the Army in 1942, and served as a half-track driver in the 11th Armored Division under Patton's 3rd Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe, the largest ground battle in American history, and his division was among the first to arrive and help liberate Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Austria, in May of 1945. Later in life, he recounted and spoke about his transformative experiences during WWII, and enjoyed reading endless books on the subject. After the War, he purchased a farm in Milton, and on December 20, 1947, married Mary Elizabeth Johnson at the Footville Church of Christ. Along with farming, they started selling seed corn, grass seed, farm fertilizer and feed. They built a feed mill in 1962, and started a fuel oil and gasoline business, then a propane gas business in 1968. They eventually sold both the feed and fuel oil and gasoline business to pursue the propane business on a bigger scale. Gerald loved traveling the countryside, keeping up with customers and looking for new ones. He always had a joke to tell and a smile to put you at ease, he was a true salesman and entrepreneur. Milton Propane, as it is known today, has many locations, and is now owned by son, John. It is the largest independent propane business in Wisconsin. Gerald always had a love for music. He taught himself to play the piano, organ and accordion, which he was able to enjoy even more in his later years. He loved entertaining people of all ages with his accordion, playing at assisted living facilities and many family and friend's events. He was a longtime member of the Janesville Roxbury Church of Christ.

Gerald is survived by his four children: James of Janesville, Jeffrey (Kathy) of Janesville, John (Katie) of Milton, and Laurie (Brand) Carter of Powell, Ohio; his 11 beloved grandchildren: Jason (Alisa) Arndt, Melissa (Rex) Hanger, Amanda (Kurt) Johansen, Joseph Arndt, Mattie (Dylan) Baumann, Mary Arndt, Maxine Arndt, Martha Arndt, Gwen (Jeremy) Hyde, Justene (William) Presley, Erika (Gregory) Shumaker; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Dorlyn Johnson and Betty Johnson. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary, of 70 years; and his only sibling, twin brother, Jerome Arndt.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd., Janesville, with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of the service. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roxbury Church of Christ.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

The family wishes to thank special caregiver, Judy Fischer, also Agrace Hospice Care, and the staff at Milton Senior Living for the loving care he received.