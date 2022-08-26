Janesville, WI - Georgiana P. Trendt, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Chicago on February 7, 1947; the daughter of Stephen and Bernice (Volland) Gluck. Georgiana married Gordon K. Trendt on February 28, 1981 in Chicago and they shared 39 years together before his passing on December 28, 2020. She worked as a preschool teacher for many years, as well as volunteering her time as a Sunday school teacher at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Janesville Senior Center. Georgiana was a proud member of Alcoholic Anonymous, and has celebrated her sobriety since November 3rd of 1983.
She is survived by her children, Amanda Leisle and Gregory Pleshar; grandsons, Benjamin and Sean Leisle; and several dear friends. Georgiana is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon Trendt; brother in-law, Lee Trendt; and sister in-law, Lois Stratton.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Georgiana Trendt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.