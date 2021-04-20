Georgia Rajen Bovre

April 13, 2021
Evansville, WI - Georgia Bovre, Evansville, Wisconsin passed away on April 13, 2021 at the age of 95. The former Georgia Olsen was born in Evansville, Rock County, Wisconsin on May 19, 1925. The daughter of the late George & Vera Olsen, she married Robert Bovre on February 21, 1945 in the Cooksville Lutheran Church. They farmed in Porter township for 35 years. Georgia and her husband raised registered Holsteins which she was very proud of. Georgia enjoyed entertaining visitors to the farm, especially those from foreign countries. She was named the Rock County Outstanding Holstein booster in 1994. Georgia was employed at Parker Pen and for 13 years at Helgesens Inc., retiring in 1984.
Georgia loved to work outside and took great pride in her lawn and flowers. She loved to bake and cook for friends & neighbors. She also enjoyed her volunteer work at the Care Closet. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church.
Georgia is survived by two sons: Greg, Sheboygan Falls, and Rick (Paula), Fond du Lac; granddaughter, Mindy Jo (Scott) Tanner, South Carolina; grandson Gavin (Kim) Bovre, New Berlin and great grandsons, Finn & Walker Bovre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her father & mother, sister, Yvonne Elmer and brothers Robert and Donald Olsen.
The family is very appreciative of the friendship and assistance provided by Barb Niemen and Nancy Nelson and extends their thanks to the staff members of Evansville Manor and Kelly House for their care of Georgia in the past few months.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday April 26, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service on Monday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Memorials May be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville.
